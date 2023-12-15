Peter King loves doing the dishes.

The pioneering NFL insider now at NBC Sports not only loves cleaning his cutlery and crockery, but has a detailed explanation for why that includes his cleaning garb, a U.S. navy admiral, and the tactile wonders of soap and suds.

King sees dish-doing the same way four-star admiral William H. McRaven sees making the bed, as he explained in an interview on God Bless Football released Friday.

“It’s a task,” King explained to hosts Jon “Stugotz” Weiner and Billy Gil. “And you’re finished with it, and you move on to the next task.”

Cleaning the plates, bowls and silverware is part of King’s morning routine. It takes him exactly 12 minutes.

“I don’t want to say it’s cathartic, I like getting something done and looking at the kitchen and it’s spick and span at 7:35 in the morning,” King said. “I think it’s great.”

Other pertinent details are that King does not use gloves (he jokingly told anyone who does to man up), he drinks a 20-ounce Italian roast each morning while he reads a physical newspaper, and that the dishes are actually the second task he completes each day.

In the morning, King and his wife make their bed after waking up.

But the dishes are the peak of the early morning for the NFL legend.

“It’s a good time,” he said.

Perhaps Peter King went on this soliloquy in order to get in good with Aaron Rodgers, who after joining the New York Jets told Boomer Esiason on WFAN that he too enjoys a good dish sesh.

