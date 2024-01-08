Photo Credit: New England Patriots on YouTube.

The New England Patriots finished their disappointing season on Sunday with a loss to the New York Jets. Perhaps more importantly, it could be the final game head coach Bill Belichick ever coaches with the team.

A pregame report emerged from Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer that Belichick is not expected to return as the head coach in New England next season, whether that means he will be fired or potentially traded to another interested team.

Jay Glazer says on Fox NFL Sunday that Bill Belichick will not be the New England Patriots' head coach next season. pic.twitter.com/SJdnZ4WjTW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 7, 2024

As expected, Belichick was asked countless times about his future with the team in his postgame press conference. But Belichick denied any sort of answer to these questions, solely taking questions about the game.

A reporter first asked if anything felt different to him coming off the field in what could potentially be his final game with the organization.

“Disappointed about the way the game turned out, sure,” Belichick said in response. “Yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

He was then flat-out asked whether he expected to be coaching the Patriots next season. The legendary coach dodged that question, too.

“Disappointed in the way the game finished, yeah,” he said.

Belichick was finally asked whether it was his “preference” to return as the coach next season, a question he again met with a non-answer.

“Just finished this game here against the Jets. I put everything I had into it. Disappointed with the results.

If this truly is Belichick’s final game as Patriots head coach, it is an incredibly fitting final postgame press conference for him, as he has notoriously been cold to reporters in the past.

He did, however, hint at his desire to coach next season, whether that be in New England or a potential new home with another team. Someone asked whether this disappointing season has taken away from his passion to coach.

“No, I enjoy coaching. Like I said, it was a disappointing season,” Belichick said. “I don’t have anything to add, that’s how I feel. But I still like preparing the team, game planning, coaching on Sundays. But the results weren’t good and none of us are happy with that.”

Belichick sure sounds like a coach that intends on returning for the 2024 season. It’s obviously still up in the air where that potentially could be. But it feels like his time in New England could be coming to an end.

