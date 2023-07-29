Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

There are certain sports news outlets where you expect to see harsh or combative headlines. Your Barstools and your New York Posts, for instance. Heck, it wouldn’t even be out of place right here at Awful Announcing.

You don’t tend to expect an outlet like NJ.com, the digital home of NJ Advance Media, to be the ones firing off shots in their headlines. But that was certainly the case on Friday when they published a story about former New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore titled “Ex-Jets crybaby who quit on them is training-camp star with new team.”

The article by Cayden Steele isn’t quite as harsh as the headline implies, though it certainly throws a few more jabs in Moore’s direction. The initial hook of the piece is that the former Jets second-round draft pick is currently performing well in Cleveland Browns training camp, but that really just acts as a reason to recount the way Moore’s relationship with the Jets soured in his second season, culminating in his trade to Cleveland this offseason.

“After a positive rookie season, Moore had a chance to develop into a long-term offensive playmaker — but his poor attitude led to his eventual departure,” wrote Steele. “During his second season with the organization, Moore requested a trade because he was not satisfied with his role on offense. His October trade request might have been a surprise — the Jets were 4-2 and on pace to make the playoffs at the time. Instead of embracing the team, Moore was more worried about his own stats.”

Wasn’t expecting to see this headline from https://t.co/ER3bdQCPQC ?? “Ex-Jets crybaby who quit on them.” pic.twitter.com/RYWiPfltUB — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) July 28, 2023

Hey, we’re not above a cheeky headline now and again. We’re just surprised to see it come from them.

