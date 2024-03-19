Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It seems conspiracy theories are everywhere these days, from rumors about the British royal family to speculation about disasters in Maui and Texas, there’s plenty of crazy to go around in today’s Wild West of social media.

Now, some NFL fans claim there is a conspiracy rooted in Super Bowl LII. That game was featured recently in the new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Dynasty: New England Patriots, which premiered Feb. 16. The series covers the team’s glory years under head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LII did not end well for the Patriots, who lost 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The most iconic play in that game, and one of the greatest plays in NFL history, was the “Philly Special.” The Eagles ran a trick play to free quarterback Nick Foles to catch a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton.

Now for the conspiracy part: In a replay of that touchdown featured in the series, broadcaster Al Michaels calls “Caught! … touchdown!”

Todd Orodenker first sparked all the conspiracy talk on X/Twitter by pointing out that in the original NBC telecast, Michaels called the play “Caught! Foles! Touchdown!”

I have uncovered an anti-Nick Foles conspiracy in this Apple TV show about the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/RRgrs4hvHK — Todd Orodenker (@ToddO243) March 18, 2024

Here’s a better clip of Michaels’ original call, with Foles’ name clearly audible.

On this day in 2018, the Eagles (+4) knocked off the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, 41-33. Nick Foles took home Super Bowl MVP, completing 28 of his 43 passes for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns. Of course, he also had a receiving touchdown:pic.twitter.com/n3026Ri6jP — BetQL (@betqlapp) February 4, 2021

So clearly, Foles’ name was edited out. That raises the obvious question. Why? Some fans are blaming one man for the change — Brady.

The Patriots quarterback was understandably not happy after that loss, and refused to shake Foles’ hand after the game. And his tiff with Foles didn’t end there, as he also refused to greet Foles a few years later after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to Foles’ Chicago Bears.

Although Brady helped create the Apple TV series, he’s not known to have participated in any editing. Could he have mentioned something to someone, and had Foles’ name removed? That’s theoretically possible, but really, it’s hard to imagine Brady doing that. Even making the request would come across as extremely petty.

Fans had plenty of thoughts on the issue.

Tom Brady one MILLION percent demanded this and I am not joking https://t.co/YEFyEA1KXd — 🧤 (@melosgoat) March 18, 2024

Huge time saver. Took more time to edit it out and sync than it did to leave it alone. — Rob (@grossr) March 18, 2024

They also played it back from a different angle so you can’t read the name on the back of his jersey… That makes it seem a little more blatant to me. — Nathaniel Bowden (@ActionNate) March 19, 2024

Tom Brady’s resentment of Nick Foles is so blatant at this point I honestly might respect it https://t.co/Jdue0noLaU — Katie (@KayTeeeOh) March 18, 2024

There is a very simple explanation, throughout the entire series no other players names other than Patriots are ever used or sounded, this would be the exception. This is a Patriots players documentary. — George Cedillo (@CedilloGeorge) March 19, 2024

I guarantee that 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady doesn’t think about Nick Foles at all 😂 The use of the word ‘blatant’ here is comical – as if Tom Brady was in the lab editing this Apple documentary specifically to spite a random dude who won 29 total games in the league!! — Small State Big Takes Podcast is Getting Excited (@SmallStateTakes) March 18, 2024



Frankly, Brady has much more important things to occupy his time as he prepares to begin his color analyst role with Fox Sports for the 2024 season.

[Mediaite]