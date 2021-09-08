In April, iHeartMedia announced an exclusive agreement with the NFL to launch a podcast network that would include existing shows and add new original programming.

Days before the 2021 season kicks off, iHeartMedia unveiled the six new shows joining the NFL’s podcast network. The podcasts will feature a mix of news, analysis and commentary, behind-the-scenes coverage, and league history.

NFL explained – Hosted by Aditi Kinkhabwala and Mike Yam, this podcast will focus on league business such as putting together the regular-season schedule, how the Super Bowl has evolved as an event, and — in its debut episode — how each NFL team decided on its name. Debuted Aug. 25.

Clip from NFL EXPLAINED, a new show on the NFL’s podcast network with iHeartMedia: pic.twitter.com/RTBM8CYg99 — The IC Workstation (@ClippelBoardy) September 8, 2021

NFL Inside Report – Rhett Lewis covers the league’s headlines with NFL Media reporters and experts with the latest news, game recaps, and feature storytelling three times a week. Launching Sept. 8.

Tape Heads – Dan Orlovsky and Bob Wischusen expand beyond the broadcast booth into podcasts, teaming with former personnel director and general manager Scott Pioli look back at top moments from the weekend’s action and share their observations from watching the All-22 coaching film twice a week. Premieres Sept. 14.

Ads (trailers?) for the NFL’s new podcasts with iHeartMedia, including TAPE HEADS and NFL INSIDE REPORT: pic.twitter.com/03VbIsRbsu — The IC Workstation (@ClippelBoardy) September 8, 2021

Split Ends – Colleen Wolfe and Erica Tamposi interview NFL players and personnel, and personalities from NFL Media to discuss the latest headlines and news. Guests will also include media and personalities from elsewhere in sports and entertainment. Set to debut in October.

NFL Films Tales From the Vault – Andrea Kremer (a former producer at NFL Films) looks back at events from NFL history, featuring interviews with players, coaches, and other figures from the late Steve Sabol. Among the first interviews will be conversations with Troy Aikman, Howie Long, and Andy Reid. To debut in the fall.

Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress – This podcast will focus on women in the NFL, who work on the field, team operations, and front offices. Hosted by Sam Rapoport, the NFL’s senior director of diversity and inclusion, the show will feature women who play prominent roles in the game, in addition to coaches, players, and team owners who work with them. Launching in fall.

Those six shows join the already existing lineup of the NFL’s podcast network including Around the NFL, Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access: The Locker Room, and the NFL Players Podcast.

Related: NBA partnering with iHeartMedia to produce original daily podcasts, limited audio series