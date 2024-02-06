via NFL Network

Monday, NFL Network hosts Andrew Siciliano and Steve Wyche paid tribute to longtime producer Larry Campbell, who recently passed away at the age of 49.

Campbell’s passing comes just a week before Super Bowl LVIII, leaving the NFL Network family in mourning.

“We’re kinda still processing the shock and the grief after losing one of our friends, our teammates, Larry Campbell, a few days ago,” said Siciliano. “Most of you didn’t know LC, but I guarantee that you knew his work. Pretty much any show that you have watched on NFL Network over the last 17 years…Larry Campbell had a hand in producing.”

“One of the sweetest people, you’re not going to find anybody in this building…to say a negative word about him,” added Wyche. “Just a sweet human being who means a lot to all of us.

“And personally to me, Larry being the only black full-time person in this newsroom, to now see his seat hollow, that’s a vacancy that we’re all going to miss. Bless up to his family. This is a big blow to those of us here at the NFL Network.”

Wyche’s insight is certainly reflected in Jim Trotter’s oft-shared comments about NFL Media and its lack of POC decision-makers before he was let go.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Campbell has worked as a news producer for NFL Network for the last 10 years and spent the prior seven as a show and segment producer. Before that, the Central State and Michigan State grad spent seven years at ESPN as a production assistant and associate producer.

Many others in the sports media industry also shared their condolences over Campbell’s passing.

Had the honor of working with LC at ESPN. Thankful to have called him a friend. Shared some great memories. What an amazing man. He will be dearly missed. #RIPLC https://t.co/ICJDKEoRa4 — HIM (@CrazyCodie) February 5, 2024

Great tribute. He was a joy to work with on every show as y’all mentioned. https://t.co/qlvkkBfaLq — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) February 5, 2024

You can imagine late at night and on the weekends there's not always a lot going on in the newsroom but a lot of those hours were spent with Larry Campbell. He knew how to make the time fly by with his stories. He could talk for hours and always had ? fits. It still doesn't… pic.twitter.com/2VPCqiVqWx — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) February 5, 2024

RIP LC … I always enjoyed working with him while at NFL Media. Such a great guy, gone way too soon. ??https://t.co/vbrhWzC3L4 — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) February 5, 2024

Damn! This one hurts.

Rest in paradise to my guy Larry Campbell.

Had some crazy late nights working together in Culver City & Inglewood.

Thank you for all you did for me during my time at the NFL.

You will be missed. https://t.co/yuLn9cTRvr — Jeremy ? (@JeremyDawsonnn) February 5, 2024

