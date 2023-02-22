Netflix will release a new docuseries called Quarterback this summer, the latest in the streamer’s offerings of sports content.

Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota will be featured in the behind the scenes series, produced by Netflix, Mahomes’ 2PM Productions, and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

NFL Films is also involved, with Keith Cossrow, Pat Kelleher, and Ross Ketover serving as executive producers.

Details of the series remain sparse, though Deadline did share quotes from Mahomes and Manning.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” said Patrick Mahomes. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.” “Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs,” added Peyton Manning. “Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.”

The Sports Business Journal also reports that while this agreement was just for one season, “producers expect to have new quarterbacks participate in future seasons.”

Ultimately, partnering with the NFL on this project seems like a pretty good thing for Netflix. It’s not live games, but any exclusive NFL content is something to raise an eyebrow at.

