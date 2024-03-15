Photo credit: Mike’s On

Aaron Rodgers might be immunized against viruses, but that won’t stop him from letting bacteria enter the New York Jets locker room.

Mike Francesa addressed the Jets offensive line woes on his latest podcast episode. And amid urging the Jets to go out and sign Tyron Smith, he alleged Rodgers probably has a different plan of attack.

Mike Francesa believes that Aaron Rodgers will look to add BACTERIA to the Jets. Outside the box, but I like it. https://t.co/GuPYzofozW pic.twitter.com/uLg3RtRt1x — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 14, 2024



“I’m sure Rodgers is going to want to get Bacteria involved,” Francesa said. “But you know what? Bacteria is a guy who has been ravaged by the last couple of years by injuries.”

Obviously, Francesa meant 32-year-old offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who is a close friend to Rodgers and was recently released by the Green Bay Packers. Francesa definitely meant Bakhtiari, but he definitely said Bacteria.

Among some of the names that Francesa has famously botched over the years are Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Vasgersian, and Matt McGloin, who he bizarrely called McClutherness. Francesa even spent years botching the name of his own producer Chris McMonigle. Ironically, on the same day that he added Bakhtiari to the list, Francesa’s former radio partner Chris “Mad Dog” Russo screwed up the names of his co-workers on First Take.

So, yes, Francesa and Russo both mess up a lot of names. But where does that leave the Jets in their possible pursuit of Bacteria?

The Jets have been very quiet since NFL free agency began earlier this week. Maybe Rodgers’ reported interest in being Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate and becoming Vice President of the United States has something to do with that. But if Rodgers does ultimately disavow any immediate political interests and returns to running the Jets, a reunion with fellow conspiracy theorist David Bakhtiari seems inevitable.

