If the deluge of cryptic media references are to be believed, sometime today the Washington Post will release a report on the Washington NFL team and owner Dan Snyder that will break the Internet.

These tweets are coming from all over; D.C. local media, national NFL writers, bloggers, whatever Pat McAfee is now, and more. They’ve also been coming for days now, with no actual report yet released.

The warped and toxic culture of the Washington Football Team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion … Again — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 14, 2020

If this Washington (Name TBD) news is anywhere near true… Shit is gonna be BONKERS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 16, 2020

Clear your schedules, Washington fans. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) July 16, 2020

There are certainly lots of things out there on Twitter at this point, and it’s fascinating that whatever report the Post is working on can be both this well-known among media circles and also still not published or scooped by someone else.

There is much more going on at Redskins Park than a name change. I’m told by a source there will be some more news that comes out tomorrow other than the name change. And it’s not good. I did not get specifics, but get ready people. — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) July 13, 2020

Not meant to be cryptic (apologies if it comes across that way): Dan Snyder is going to be in trouble once the story comes out. Big trouble. Possibly no choice but to sell-the-team trouble. The story HAS to drop Thursday. Too much is starting to trickle out. See you tomorrow. — Joe Yasharoff (@JYash) July 16, 2020

Sources are telling me soooo much bad stuff that’s about to come out about the #Redskins. I could tweet details but you can clearly see it’s already all over Twitter. It’s DISGUSTING if it’s all true. I’m going to bed now. THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE MY VACATION WEEK!!! — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 16, 2020

Local media even has reporters outside the team facility in anticipation of something breaking:

We don’t want to speculate but we are hearing that the Washington Post is going to release a report involving a shocking sex scandal and the team formally known as the Washington Redskins. We are live this morning at Redskins Park. @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/2A7PXD6H07 — John Gonzalez (@ABC7John) July 16, 2020

It’s so rampant that “Dan Snyder” ended up trending this morning despite no actual new story coming out.

I’ll bet Dan Snyder is trending for good reasons, it’s probably real good — BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) July 16, 2020

People in media hinting at big things they know that they wish they could talk about always feels weird. Whenever the report does come out, if it does come out, it’s almost hard to imagine anything being as actually damning as the wild speculation these cryptic tweets are whipping up. (It’s Dan Snyder, though, so everything is on the table.)

Meanwhile, there have been a few actual things that could be related. Longtime play-by-play voice Larry Michael abruptly retired yesterday afternoon:

Statement from Washington play by play voice Larry Michael: “After 16 great years my time with the organization is over. As of today I’ll be retiring from my position with the team. As a lifelong Washingtonian I was blessed to work with a lot of great people. (1) — John Keim (@john_keim) July 15, 2020

I don't know any more than this. I do know Larry was always kind to me and welcoming. — John Keim (@john_keim) July 15, 2020

Is this related? Is Michael jumping off a sinking ship here? In a vacuum of actual information created by the rampant “I can’t say anything but…wow” speculation from media folks, the conspiracy theory mill certainly added Michael’s retirement to the equation, but there’s no real way of knowing until the actual report comes out. Which should happen today.

Or maybe tomorrow. No one can really say for sure.