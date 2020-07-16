NFLBy Jay Rigdon on

If the deluge of cryptic media references are to be believed, sometime today the Washington Post will release a report on the Washington NFL team and owner Dan Snyder that will break the Internet.

These tweets are coming from all over; D.C. local media, national NFL writers, bloggers, whatever Pat McAfee is now, and more. They’ve also been coming for days now, with no actual report yet released.

There are certainly lots of things out there on Twitter at this point, and it’s fascinating that whatever report the Post is working on can be both this well-known among media circles and also still not published or scooped by someone else.

Local media even has reporters outside the team facility in anticipation of something breaking:

It’s so rampant that “Dan Snyder” ended up trending this morning despite no actual new story coming out.

People in media hinting at big things they know that they wish they could talk about always feels weird. Whenever the report does come out, if it does come out, it’s almost hard to imagine anything being as actually damning as the wild speculation these cryptic tweets are whipping up. (It’s Dan Snyder, though, so everything is on the table.)

Meanwhile, there have been a few actual things that could be related. Longtime play-by-play voice Larry Michael abruptly retired yesterday afternoon:

Is this related? Is Michael jumping off a sinking ship here? In a vacuum of actual information created by the rampant “I can’t say anything but…wow” speculation from media folks, the conspiracy theory mill certainly added Michael’s retirement to the equation, but there’s no real way of knowing until the actual report comes out. Which should happen today.

Or maybe tomorrow. No one can really say for sure.

 

