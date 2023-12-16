The Los Angeles Chargers’ brutal beatdown on Thursday Night Football spawned some hilarious trolling creativity by moderators on Reddit.

For those who missed TNF’s blowout, the Las Vegas Raiders destroyed the Chargers 63-21. The Raiders rolled to a 49-0 lead before the Chargers scored meaningless points in garbage time.

The slaughter was too much to bear for fans that moderate the team’s subreddit.

As Deadspin.com reported, the mods changed the subreddit’s focus during the game, making the page about phone chargers, Dodge Chargers — any charger not related to the Chargers on TNF.

“Welcome to /r/chargers, the subreddit dedicated to phone chargers, phone charger accessories and nothing else,” the page’s intro read.

Chargers subreddit rn pic.twitter.com/gM4nQhKryH — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) December 15, 2023

It didn’t take long for fans visiting the subreddit to join the fun.

Under a photo of a Dodge Charger, one fan noted, “It’s a great vehicle. It can even catch footballs unlike Quentin Johnson,” a knock on the inconsistent Chargers wide receiver.

It’s not the first time a sports team’s subreddit mod has gotten fed up with a team and gone rogue. The New York Yankees subreddit did that a few years back during a frustrating stretch, dedicating the page to Yankee Candle.

