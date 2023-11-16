Photo Credit: 49ers team website

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t in much of a mood to answer questions from reporters on Wednesday, particularly when it came to starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy started the season strong, but had some struggles recently that played a role in three straight losses for the 49ers until their Week 10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Regardless, there still seems to be concerns about his performance potentially limiting the 49ers’ potential for the rest of the season.

This led to a question from a reporter on Wednesday regarding whether Purdy is receiving any outside advice from coaches who are not a part of the team, like a non-affiliated quarterbacks coach.

Shanahan pushed back against this idea, stating that he has never heard of any of his players receiving outside advice during the season.

“I don’t know of anybody I have coach who has other coaches outside of the building,” said Shanahan in a video shared on social media by a producer at NinersNation.com.

Kyle Shanahan was asked a question, then the reporter pushed back on him, and Shanahan went on a rant about the difference between an offseason QB coach outside the building and what a position coach does during the week. "I understand. I don't think you understand." pic.twitter.com/V0qW0Pnveo — KP (@KP_Show) November 15, 2023

The reporter then stated that Purdy has a throwing coach in Jacksonville along with another outside influence that he grew up with.

Shanahan claimed that these influences have no input during the season and that they are simply strength and conditioning coaches in the offseason.

“Yeah, those are strength and conditioning coaches. But in terms of throwing, they just work on the mechanics of throwing.”

The reporter further insisted that Purdy has an outside quarterbacks coach, which prompted a fiery response from Shanahan.

“Oh I understand, I don’t think you understand. Coaches in this building don’t talk mechanics. We’re preparing for a game plan. That’s what you do during the season. Getting ready for the offense we’re running. It’s about football and preparing for the game.”

This response just seems like Shanahan defending his quarterback. But it was a bit uncomfortable and awkward for Shanahan to tell this reporter that he was the one that “didn’t understand.

It’s not the first time that Shanahan has had a snarky response to a reporter. He famously asked a reporter last season if he watched other games around the league after a question regarding former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

[KP Show on Twitter]