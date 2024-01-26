Kyle Shanahan playfully responds to a question about if the 49ers’ “12th Man” would help this weekend.

You might remember that recently, a reporter asked Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles how his team would handle how cold Detroit was before the team’s playoff game against the Lions. The Lions, who, of course, play inside Ford Field, don’t have to deal with those challenges. Ahead of the NFL’s Championship Sunday this week, a reporter asked Kyle Shanahan a question that… for all intents and purposes, was offered to the wrong person.

The reporter asked Shanahan how important the “12th Man” in San Francisco (read: Santa Clara) would be for the Niners this weekend in the NFC Championship. Referring to the crowd, the reporter, all told, did ask a fair question. But the problem wasn’t so much the question… but, instead, the reference. Shanahan pointed that out to the reporter during a playful exchange.

“We don’t call ’em the 12th Man here,” Shanahan cheekily said to laughter. “But our crowd’s very important. Our crowd, I think, is the best in football.”

A reporter asked Kyle Shanahan how important will the 12th man be on Sunday: “We don’t call them the 12th man here..” pic.twitter.com/H2AbuMWAbG — Coach Yac ? (@Coach_Yac) January 25, 2024

“The 12th Man” is frequently referred to up in Seattle, not the Bay Area. The Seahawks and their “12th Man” have been one of the most iconic fanbases in the NFL over the years. Their loud bellows have caused Earth… Beastquakes before and they are one of the loudest venues in the sport.

But the Niners have their “Faithful,” and they’re a pretty strong fanbase as well. It helps when you’re one of the most successful franchises in the NFL with national appeal and Hall of Famers all over their history.

Hopefully, this reporter will avoid making this same mistake next time with a Seahawks rival- or, perhaps worse, a rival of Texas A&M’s.

[Coach YAC]