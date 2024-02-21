Dec 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before the teamÕs game against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields no longer appear to be a match. It seems clear that the team is poised to move on from the former first-round pick this offseason and is likely to draft USC’s Caleb Williams first overall.

Business picked up a little bit again this week in that department. Justin Fields appeared to unfollow the Chicago Bears’ Instagram account. That signaled, at least to some fans, that Fields’ time in the Windy City was approaching its end.

Not so fast, says the quarterback Fields. He joined his teammate Equanimeous and his brother, Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, on their podcast on The 33rd Team for the most recent episode of their show. Fields discussed the uncertainty that’s emerged lately, but played off the unfollow.

Fields responded to the drama by saying, “Bro, I’m glad we’re talking about it. Why do people take social media so serious?” Amon-Ra asked him again why he unfollowed the Bears. The former first-rounder explained his rationale.

“I still mess with the Bears. I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL, bro, I’m not trying to have football on my timeline,” Fields said. He compared the situation to flirtations on the popular site. Amon-Ra jokingly responded to that comparison.

“So, you’re saying you mess with the Bears. Just more now that you unfollowed them.”

Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB. ? https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

Fields pled that it wasn’t something he wanted to see, because he said he’s going to be on vacation soon and is “tired of the talk.”

There’s been a lot of chatter in Chicago for the last few weeks. Local radio station 670 The Score teed up a ‘Town Hall debate’ over Fields and Williams for reasons we’re unsure of. Earlier this week, a Bears blogger poked fun at the situation by making humorous political ads for both quarterbacks.

[The 33rd Team]