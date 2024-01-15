Fox’s Jimmy Johnson gave a “halftime speech” for the ages. Credit: NFL on Fox

The Dallas Cowboys faced a significant deficit at halftime against the Green Bay Packers in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup, an old friend stepped in to try and light a fire under Dallas.

During the NFL on Fox halftime show, former Cowboys head coach and 2023 Cowboys Ring of Honor inductee Jimmy Johnson gave a rousing speech, much to the delight of Michael Strahan and the other panelists.

Fox's Jimmy Johnson, the famed former Dallas Cowboys coach, gave a pep talk for the ages to the struggling Cowboys, down 27-7 at the half ?️(h/t @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/sLb7H6pG6J — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2024

“I can’t say what I would say now on television,” Johnson said. “But I’ll just say this. Every single one of you, you know how hard we’ve worked. I don’t need people pointing fingers one way or another. You get your rear end there and you play the way you know how to play. We can win the game. We’re gonna open it up. We’re gonna go fast tempo. Defense, get after Jordan Love! You can’t give him that much time! You do what you’re supposed to do and win this game!” He continued.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gave quite as meaningful of a speech to his players at halftime, as Dallas still faces a firmly uphill battle if they want to come back against the Packers. They’re behind 41-16 in the 4th quarter.

Either way, social media had a ton of fun with Johnson’s fiery speech.

