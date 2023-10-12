Jim Nantz and Tony Romo Credit: CBS
Regardless of any criticisms, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are CBS’s A team when it comes to NFL Sunday. The expectation each weekend is that they’ll be on the call for the most exciting game on the slate.

Heck, during the offseason, Nantz even speculated that CBS might have them call as many as nine Kansas City Chiefs games given the way the schedule shook out for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Looking ahead to Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, there were certainly some intriguing options for where the broadcasting duo might end up. The surprising Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the surging Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South lead. The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow are looking to get back on track against the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks. The outrageous offense of the Miami Dolphins will be on display against the Carolina Panthers.

However, Romo and Nantz have instead been assigned the game between the New England Patriots (1-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) at Allegiant Stadium. That decision left a lot of NFL folks a bit perplexed.

While you might chalk it up to CBS not having the strongest weekend slate, there’s actually a legitimate reason why the top team is calling such a dud game.

The answer has a lot to do with Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. CBS is broadcasting the big game this year, which means Nantz and Romo will be the ones to call it. Whenever possible, if the network calling the Super Bowl can get its broadcasting team in that stadium for a “practice run” during the regular season, they try to do it.

Given that CBS doesn’t have too many Raiders home games on the schedule from here on out, they might as well use this weekend as the dry run.

While Nantz and Romo might be calling a game to one of their smallest audiences of the season this weekend, rest assured that it’s in service of a much larger purpose (and audience).

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

