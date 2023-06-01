The longtime voice of the Browns added that he will try his best to be part of the Cleveland sports scene while he receives more treatment, but will likely have to miss some time.

“For the most part, they worked pretty well, but things change, and so we’re going to have to go with a different treatment plan — a more aggressive treatment plan, which has already started,” Donovan said.

“This is going to be kind of a long and winding road through this treatment plan, because it is going to be aggressive. The goal is: gotta get better, gotta get healthy, gotta move on. I know the deal, I’ve done it before, and I plan to do it once again,” Donovan said. “Through all of this, I will be here at Channel 3 and on the radio as much as I can be, but there will be periods of time that I might not be with you, maybe for a day, maybe for longer.”

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam offered their support to Donovan in a team statement.

With you every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/EDifTMrAr5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 31, 2023

“Our thoughts and the thoughts of the entire organization are with Jim and his family right now in this difficult time,” they said in a statement. “There is no better representative of the Cleveland Browns. He’s as tough as they come and proved as much in his previous battle. We’re all behind Jim and will do everything we can to support him. We look forward to him winning this fight, being around the team and continuing to call our games during the season.”

Donovan was initially diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2000 and the recovery process lasted through 2011 when he received a bone-marrow transplant. Three months later he was able to rejoin the Browns’ radio booth.

As you might imagine, the well-wishes and thoughts poured in for Donovan after the announcement.

WE LOVE YOU JIMMY! Tonight on Front Row, our Jim Donovan (@3JimDonovan) announced that he is once again battling leukemia. Hear his inspiring message to the fans of Cleveland and much more here: https://t.co/FOgyYCo2V4 pic.twitter.com/X6PEURM7G2 — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) May 31, 2023

Jim Donovan, Voice of the #Browns and 3News sports anchor, made a call last night that he wishes he didn't have to. He announced he's battling leukemia again. Thoughts and prayers out to Jim, my friend and longtime colleague. We've got you, Jim https://t.co/zPUaQ93FmS — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 1, 2023

Prayers to the legend Jim Donovan and his family. Fight on Jimmy- you got this ? pic.twitter.com/8vXGNA0WH2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) May 31, 2023

Jim Donovan is there for us on many Browns Monday’s. To share his awesome insight and perspective. Always thoughtful and kind. Just the best. The GOAT of KNR. Jim, once again, Browns nation is there for you… — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) May 31, 2023

