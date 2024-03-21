Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After the Denver Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns earlier this month, Mark Schlereth made it clear how he felt about his former team trading away the Alabama product.

“He’s just not a great football player,” the former Broncos offensive lineman-turned Fox analyst said in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter). “Doesn’t run secondary routes well to attract coverage, drops the football, doesn’t block. Good riddance! Listen, that is not the kind of player you need here in Denver to rebuild this thing. I’m more than glad he’s gone. But I’ll tell you this, I’ll never forget you Jimmy Jeudy.”

Schlereth posted the video on March 9, the same day that Jeudy’s trade to the Browns was first reported. Twelve days later, it finally made its way to the the 24-year-old player, who signed a three-year, $58 million extension with Cleveland earlier this week.

Rather than taking the high road, Jeudy opted to return in kind.

“Only if your opinion mattered Hating ass dude #Bagseason,” Jeudy said, in an apparent reference to his new contract. “Yall go give this lame a** dude some attention.”

https://twitter.com/jerryjeudy/status/1770869527854661780

The 2020 first-round pick went on to explain why it took him nearly two weeks to respond.

“I’m just seeing this, lol. That’s why I’m responding, but cuh, been on my **** hating and s***, but that’s what most old heads are doing now these days: hating on the young soldiers,” Jeudy wrote. “But yall can have them Twitter fingers. I stand on business in real life.”

I'm just seeing this, lol. That's why I'm responding, but cuh, been on my **** hating and shit, but that's what most old heads are doing now these days: hating on the young soldiers, but yall can have them Twitter fingers. I stand on business in real life. — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 21, 2024

While we love a good athlete-media feud — especially when the media is also a former player — this is a situation where neither participant comes out of it looking great.

Schlereth is certainly entitled to his analysis, but there also appears to be a personal aspect to his disdain for Jeudy. Conversely, Jeudy has every right to defend himself, but could have done better than name-calling and flaunting his contract extension. Add it all up, and it’s the exact kind of mess you would expect when the Browns and Broncos are both involved. [Jerry Jeudy on X]