Photo credit: FS1

As we await Skip Bayless’s return to TV, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater doesn’t seem eager to hear more of his hot takes.

Last week on The Skip Bayless Show, the FS1 host spoke about Dak Prescott on his podcast, claiming he doesn’t think the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is a natural leader. Bayless doubled down on the take and quote-tweeted a video of the Prescott commentary from his podcast, writing, “Dak is just too insecure to be the leader of America’s Team. And I think the locker room knows that.”

Slater, however, took issue with the opinion and roasted Bayless in the process. “This guy has never stepped foot in the locker room, and I know players aren’t talking to him,” Slater tweeted at Bayless. “fascinating take here.”

This guy has never stepped foot in the locker room and I know players aren’t talking to him…fascinating take here 🤣 https://t.co/ipatqorlfJ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 15, 2023

Bayless, a former Dallas columnist, has been in the Cowboys locker room, although it’s been a while, having left the beat decades ago. Meanwhile, Slater still covers NFL locker rooms and has been a Dallas-based reporter for NFL Network since 2016.

Current Cowboys players will rebuke Bayless and speak highly of Prescott when pressed publicly. But several former teammates and coaches, including Cole Beasley and Kellen Moore, have recently lauded Prescott’s leadership qualities. Regarding Slater’s claim that players aren’t talking to the FS1 host, Bayless attempted to speak with Micah Parsons last year, but the Cowboys’ linebacker ghosted him on Undisputed.

Despite the criticism of Prescott and the snubbing by Parsons, Bayless continues to portray himself as a die-hard Cowboys fan on Undisputed, his FS1 show that has been on hiatus since Shannon Sharpe exited in June. Bayless has promised to return on Aug. 28 with a revamped version of Undisputed, just in time for him to spew more hot takes about Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys throughout the NFL season.

[Jane Slater]