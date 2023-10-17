One Chargers fan got intense during Monday Night Football, screengrab via ESPN.

During a big game broadcast, fan shots can be polarizing. Sometimes they can be overdone and completely take away from the game you’re watching. Sometimes, if it’s in the right moment and the fans have a great reaction, it can actually add to the drama of the moment. We now have the gift of the “surrender cobra” as part of the greater sports lexicon because of it. Last night during a close Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN found one VERY intense Chargers fan during the fourth quarter that was living and dying with every play and went viral in the process.

She was initially spotted in the crowd when the Chargers were able to tie it up midway through the fourth quarter when ESPN caught her excited reaction. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman even joked that it was the definition of pure ecstasy during the Monday Night Football telecast.

"I mean, just pure ecstasy. This Chargers fan, as the Chargers have tied it at 17. "- Joe Buck "If there's a definition of pure ecstasy, that's it."- Troy Aikman "I mean, that was intense!"- Buck #MNF pic.twitter.com/5M90DoTE8k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2023

Of course, that ecstasy didn’t last forever as ESPN cameras were able to find her once again after Justin Herbert’s interception that ultimately cost the Chargers the game. File this one in the “agony of defeat” category.

Not quite the same enthusiasm with the ending. #MNF pic.twitter.com/rVE5JQx2Bv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2023

Social media fell in love with the Chargers fan and several memes were launched after her intense display of fandom. But the most amazing thing about it all is that ESPN actually found a Chargers fan that was into the game in Los Angeles and rooting for the home team in a stadium full of Cowboys fans. It’s good to know the Chargers have at least one diehard in Los Angeles! It has to start somewhere.