Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (center) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

NFL insider Ian Rapoport has broken his fair share of major stories throughout his stint with NFL Media, but there isn’t much that compares to reporting that perhaps the most famous woman on the planet has arrived in the city in time for Super Bowl LVIII.

On Sunday afternoon, Rapoport confirmed that pop sensation Taylor Swift had completed her rushed trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas immediately following her concert in Japan – and he acknowledged just how many people were eagerly awaiting that report.

“Taylor Swift is in Las Vegas. She has made it. Taylor Swift is here; she has flown from Tokyo, where she had a concert, to LAX, to Vegas. She is in the city and is expected to be at the game at a suite to be determined,” Rapoport said on Sunday afternoon. “That is all I have to say about that because I’ll never report bigger news today.”

"Taylor Swift is in Las Vegas. She has made it. Taylor Swift is here; she has flown from Tokyo, where she had a concert, to LAX, to Vegas… Is expected to be at the game at a suite to be determined… I'll never report bigger news today." – Ian Rapoport #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/kT6YoDTvOD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 11, 2024

Swift has been in attendance for several Kansas City Chiefs games throughout the season after she began dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, but there was some question about whether or not she would make it in time for Super Bowl LVIII as she had a concert in Tokyo about 17 hours before the game kicked off. But Swift was able to make it, and Rapoport was able to confirm it.

While the Super Bowl itself is always the biggest sporting event in the country, that attention has been amplified this year given Swift’s relationship with Kelce, with the L.A. Times even sending a reporter to Vegas exclusively to cover the love story between the power couple.

With Swift now officially arriving in Vegas, the only question now is how much airtime she’ll get during the CBS broadcast.

[Awful Announcing]