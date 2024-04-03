Photo Credit: Atlanta Falcons on Twitter/X

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t invent the offseason hype video Tuesday, but they released an interesting six-minute video that wowed even fans of other teams.

The video showed new head coach Raheem Morris holding his first team meeting of the 2024 season. A former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams, Morris assumed his new post on Jan. 25.

Based just on this video, Morris has some talent as a motivational speaker. He talked about his philosophy, expectations, and what he wants to see in the team’s identity.

“Let’s start working on our identity,” Morris said. “Identity doesn’t come to life until you start working on this stuff … I want this to be a competitive, I want this to be a tough, and I want this to be a physical football team. Let the results land where they may.”

“We are going to get everything out of every single player in here, I don’t give a **** who you are. I’m going to find out what you can do, and how you can do it, and see if it can work in the National Football League …”

Today is Day 1 of The Plan 😤 Coach Raheem Morris holds the first team meeting of our 2024 season pic.twitter.com/To2OduMHbG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 2, 2024

Some of Morris’ remarks veered into cliché territory (“It starts and ends with our relationships. We’re building that right now”), but the end result was an inspirational talk. And not just for the players and coaching staff, but fans as well. While this wasn’t a traditional hype video featuring highlights and dramatic music and “Get your tickets now!” sales pitches, it nonetheless served the same purpose. Given the Falcons’ struggles in recent years, their fans need all the hope they can find.

It was a shrewd move for the Falcons to produce and release the video. While many fans praised Morris’ speech and his infectious enthusiasm, others gave a shout out to the Falcons PR/social media staff for a job well done.

The #Falcons just released a video of HC Raheem Morris' first team meeting from this morning. It's pretty freaking good.pic.twitter.com/NFMxuOCvqm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 2, 2024

1. Awesome that the Falcons shared so much of this speech. 2. If I were a Falcons fan, I’d be very optimistic about the future based on this video alone. Y’all got a leader. https://t.co/QkGKjEkITP — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) April 3, 2024

I believe that Raheem is the man this team needs. I’m ready to run through a wall for him. https://t.co/r03gu516C7 — BroTalk Offseason Mode (@BKsquared7) April 2, 2024

“We provide the help. We support at the highest level. And if we’re not, call us out. Just like we’ll call you out if you’re not playing the right way.” I’ll say it again: Raheem Morris could get a brick wall to run through itself. https://t.co/foASQdddnk — Will McFadden (@willmcfadden) April 3, 2024

[Ari Meirov; Photo Credit: Atlanta Falcons]