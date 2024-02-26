Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Erin Andrews at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Like other longtime reporters, Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews has had some tough encounters with players.

Unfortunately for Andrews, one incident in particular made her cry in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room.

Andrews shared the story on the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast.

A fan asked Andrews, “Have you ever cried at work?” Andrews said the incident happened years ago when she was either 19 or 20, working as a young freelance reporter in Florida.

“They wanted sound from the Bucs locker room, and a particular player was so nasty to me,” Andrews said. “He physically turned his back away from me in the middle of his scrum. He also told me to go back, rehearse my question, and come back when I was ready. I was mortified.”

“I was 19 or 20 years old, I had practiced, I did slip up a little bit. I stumbled and he knew it. He knew I was young. I instantly started having tears come down my face.”

Andrews’ story unexpectedly had a heartwarming ending.

“Two players in particular, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch, saw it, pulled me over and said, ‘What do you need?'” Andrews recalled.

It’s not the first time Andrews has shared behind-the-scenes details on Calm Down. In September, she shared her reaction the time an on-air joke she made during a report seemed to catch the Fox studio crew by surprise.

