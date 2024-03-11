Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the NFL’s legal tampering period underway on Monday, Dion Dawkins provided Buffalo Bills fans with a proverbial punch to the gut.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the three-time Pro Bowl left tackle implied that he had either been released or traded by the Bills.

“It was good while it lasted Buffalo,” Dawkins wrote, along with a peace sign emoji. “Excited for this next chapter of my football career. Wonder if it’s OK to eat ranch now.”

Takes on ranch aside, Dawkins’ apparent announcement received plenty of attention. While the Bills are one of the NFL’s top teams, they’re also in a salary cap crunch. And the implication seemed to be that Buffalo’s cap position cost the franchise its Pro Bowl left tackle.

But as Bills fans began to cope and media members did their best to make sense of Dawkins’ apparent departure, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some breaking news. Exactly 10 minutes after the initial post, Schefter revealed that the 29-year-old left tackle was not only staying put in Buffalo, but doing so with a three-year, $60.5 million extension that will make him the fourth-highest paid player at his position.

Bills three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins is signing a three-year, $60.5 million extension, per sources. The deal is expected to make Dawkins the fourth highest-paid tackle in the league. pic.twitter.com/hcOhFisJBn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Dawkins followed up with his own confirmation that his previous post was a lie.

“Yall are cra why would ever Leave Buffalo im never leaving guy Im buffalo for life,” the Temple product wrote. “When I said Buffalo is my Home I meant it #LoveYall #BillsMafia #YouAlreadyShnow”

Yall are cra why would ever Leave Buffalo im never leaving guy Im buffalo for life ❄️❄️❄️ — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) March 11, 2024

When I said Buffalo is my Home I meant it #LoveYall #BillsMafia #YouAlreadyShnow — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) March 11, 2024

Oh Dion, you rascal.

Fortunately for content creators, Dawkins pulled his prank right at the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period as other new deals were also being signed. As best as I can tell, nobody fell for the post to the point that they published an actual story about it, although it was a subject that was thoroughly discussed on social media for the 10-minute period between the initial post and Schefter’s breaking news.

Give Dawkins this: he sure found a way to make his extension stand out from the other new contracts that were inked on Monday. And $60.5 million can sure buy a lot of ranch dressing, if he’s so inclined.

