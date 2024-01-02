Devin McCourty has heard Tom Brady wants to give broadcasting a shot. (Credit: The Dan Patrick Show)

Devin McCourty, who joined NBC’s Football Night in America prior to the 2023 NFL season, is one of many former New England Patriots currently in the media.

McCourty, along with his brother Jason, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, and Tedy Bruschi, will likely be joined in their post-playing careers by Tom Brady. The now-retired quarterback is expected to transition to the broadcast booth for Fox for the 2024-25 season after a year away from the sport.

But just how serious was he about coming out of retirement in May? Dan Patrick asked the NBC Sports analyst during a Tuesday The Dan Patrick Show appearance.

“I mean, you can’t say he wasn’t; like, why wouldn’t he? And then we watched all the quarterbacks that got hurt this year,” said McCourty. “And we watched the play of it. I mean, he would’ve been right; he would be what? Top dive in the NFL right now at quarterback if he was still playing. I don’t put it past him.”

Patrick told McCourty that he wasn’t sure if Brady was interested in broadcasting before suggesting he might be. Patrick then asked McCourty if he had discussed Brady’s upcoming gig with his former teammate.

“I’ve never asked him, but I know people around him; you know he’d doing the podcast and different things now,” McCourty said. “They believe that he does. They said he’s studying, he’s preparing. They believe he does want to get out there and give broadcasting a shot.”

Since Brady agreed to a whopping $375 million contract with Fox to serve as the network’s lead NFL analyst, there has been mass skepticism about whether we’ll see him follow through on the deal. At the same time, he has $375 million reasons to give broadcasting a shot, which McCourty believes he intends to do.

Perhaps McCourty is right – maybe that competitive fire still burns within Brady, fueling a desire to prove doubters wrong, whether on the field or in the booth. Whatever the case, the 2024 NFL season promises to be interesting for Brady, with a new chapter potentially unfolding for what many consider the greatest quarterback.

[The Dan Patrick Show]