Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is warning NFL teams who might already be eyeing his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders’ message: Shedeur will not play for certain teams, and the same goes for Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter.

Sanders drew an analogy between their situation and that of former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning before he went No. 1 overall in 2004. Manning made it clear he would not play for the Chargers, who had the No. 1 overall pick, so they drafted him and traded him to the Giants.

Sanders predicts both players will go in the top four picks in 2025.

“I know where I want them to go,” Sanders told the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “So it’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen … It’s gonna be an Eli.”

Wow…. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will pick which NFL team gets to draft them, according to Deion Sanders. “There’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s gonna be an Eli.” 😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/PpAju9m9fP — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 24, 2024

Manning got a kick out of Sanders’ comments, retweeting the video clip and saying, “I love me some Deion.”

I love me some Deion. https://t.co/S3CSrw38ve — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 25, 2024

An X user added to the fun by finding an old clip of Sanders interviewing Manning during XLVI Media Day.

It gets even better — one of those draft picks the Chargers received from the Giants for Manning, a 2005 first-round pick, was used to select two-time All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman. He joined in on the fun Monday by retweeting Manning’s comment with “I love me some Eli.”

I love me some Eli ⚡️⚡️⚡️🙏🏽 https://t.co/I5Ao0Duo0g — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) March 25, 2024

It’s clear Sanders is very high on both his Buffaloes stars. He said recently that Shedeur would be the second quarterback drafted if he were in the 2024 NFL Draft.

[Yahoo Sports]