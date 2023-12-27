Credit: Up and Adams on YouTube

Deebo Samuel sees right through criticism from Micah Parsons and Cam Newton toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after both NFL athletes turned media commentators took shots at Purdy following San Francisco’s loss to Baltimore this week.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Samuel hinted that Newton has still been actively recruiting Samuel to join his podcast even while attacking Purdy.

“First of all Cam Newton stop texting my phone,” Samuel said while discussing Purdy. “You wanted me on your podcast like two weeks ago after talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me.”

Newton made headlines this month after calling Purdy a “game manager” and not a “difference-maker.”

Then Samuel addressed Parsons, who tweeted during San Francisco’s Christmas Day loss that the 49ers not attempting chunk passing plays down three touchdowns “tell(s) you all you need to know” about Purdy.

“We beat you … a long time ago. I don’t get why he’s so bothered by what we have going on here or whatever the case may be,” Samuel said of Parsons.

San Francisco beat Dallas, 42-10, back on Oct. 8.

After he went at Purdy, Newton got enveloped in a public beef with nearly all of ESPN, including calling out executives by name. Newton then decried his detractors for making the debate personal and blamed America’s “very soft society.”

At the same time, Parsons recently slammed NFL media for being overly eager to bash the Cowboys after losses.

Speaking with Adams on Wednesday, Samuel made the same argument about the legacy franchise he plays for.

“It’s the Niners, it’s the effect that we have on everybody,” Samuel said of overreactions to San Francisco losses. “I feel like nobody wants to see us win, and they’re all quick to point fingers … even though they know we’re still the best team in the league.”

As more active and recently retired athletes host shows or enter the media, it adds more juice to the on-field competition. At the same time, it can reveal grievances and beefs that may just feel petty.

Ultimately, the winner on the gridiron will still get the last laugh.

