Coming off the 2023 NFL season, two of the main game analysts in waiting are relatively unknown young broadcasters with little to no name recognition in Greg Olsen and Dan Orlovsky. Both sit on No. 2 booths at networks with big NFL packages, but both currently are in the batter’s box behind legendary former quarterbacks in Fox’s Tom Brady and ESPN’s Troy Aikman. That dynamic has continued a long-term friendship and mutual respect between Olsen and Orlovsky.

In an interview on SI Media with Jimmy Traina released Thursday, Orlovsky praised Olsen’s work at Fox and his dignity while being demoted.

“I think Greg is obviously one of the very best doing it, and belongs at one of those big games until he says he doesn’t want to do it anymore,” Orlovsky said. “But I also know how the world works, and the nature of the business, so I feel for him. My hope is that he gets to being in a place where he can continue to call that really big game. Until then, it’s not necessarily fair, but it’s his reality.”

Orlovsky calls games as part of ESPN’s No. 2 NFL booth and is in the rotation for college football as well. He is consistent in his desire to be hired to a top NFL broadcasting team sooner than later.

In the interview with Traina, Orlovsky said he believes he has put any concerns about being an unknown to rest with his performance on the call since joining ESPN. And he believes Olsen has done the same.

It would not be a surprise to look up in five years and see both Olsen, a journeyman tight end, and Orlovsky, a career backup quarterback, both as top game analysts on the NFL. This would signal a profound shift in networks’ priorities. But it won’t happen without a little more waiting from the two buddies.

