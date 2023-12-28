Credit: The Herd

Tyreek Hill wasn’t a fan of Colin Cowherd’s fairly timid take that the Miami Dolphins are merely good and not ready to be crowned this week, and called Cowherd a “thug” online. On Thursday, Cowherd responded that Hill was merely lashing out because Cowherd’s take “hit a little too close to home.”

Cowherd then doubled down on his original point, that one strong regular season or a big win over Dallas will not be enough to change his mind after a miserable two decades in Miami.

“Not sorry for not coronating you,” Cowherd said toward Hill. “The truth is I like Miami … but you know what really happened this weekend when Miami played Dallas? They beat themselves.”

"I tend to think they attack the messenger because my message hit a little too close to home… Not sorry for not coronating you." — @ColinCowherd responds to Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/qsTyxwy6xY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 28, 2023

To Cowherd, the Dolphins are no different than the Cowboys. Both teams carry hype from a bygone era and large fanbases but can’t get out of their own way.

“They score a lot of points, and for decades, they have disappointed if they ever get to the postseason,” Cowherd said. “Miami and Dallas are both frontrunners … they clobber inferior teams.”

What Cowherd is taking issue with about the Dolphins honestly has nothing to do with Hill or this year’s squad. Cowherd just doesn’t believe the organization can build a winning roster or culture.

“If I don’t love the last 23 years of Miami … I’m not going to go overboard on the win,” Cowherd added. “I’ve seen this act before.”

If Hill truly wants to land a punch, he’s going to have do better than pointing out that Cowherd has never been a pro athlete. That’s just pointing out the obvious.

Still, Cowherd made sure to not he’s a fan of Hill in particular and isn’t ready to fully bury the Dolphins.

He just wants to get the last laugh if they bury themselves like they have since Dan Marino retired.

