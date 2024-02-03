Photo Credit: 670 The Score on YouTube

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd has had conflicting reports in recent days on whether or not top draft prospect Caleb Williams would be okay with being drafted by the Chicago Bears. On Friday, Cowherd clarified the situation during an appearance on the Parkins and Spiegel Show on 670 The Score in Chicago.

Cowherd first reported on The Herd with Colin Cowherd Thursday that Williams and his camp did not want for the USC star to go to Chicago.

“There’s some concerns here that dad is a little too involved,” Cowherd said. “I do think it’s possible that Washington trades up, and Chicago allows Washington to trade up. Because Caleb and his group do not want to go Chicago.”

This report was walked back by Cowherd on his Friday show after he received a call from Caleb Williams’ camp.

“I got a call from the Caleb Williams camp, and they went, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Colin, we don’t want to painted as anti-Chicago.’” pic.twitter.com/4M1gHOvuHq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2024

“I got a call from the Caleb Williams camp and they went, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Colin, we don’t want to be painted as anti-Chicago and we don’t want to be painted as anti-Bear.’ And they made it clear to me that they said, ‘Listen, we don’t want to go to a city that doesn’t care.’ Chicago cares.. They’re big, loud, they’re passionate, they fire coaches all the time…and they did say there is a path to succeed in Chicago.”

This obviously begs the question. Was Cowherd’s first report an incorrect opinion from him rather than a fact from the Williams’ camp? Or did Williams’ camp just not like the narrative that came along with Cowherd’s report and then ask Cowherd to change that narrative?

Well, Cowherd further discussed the situation Friday on the Parkins and Spiegel Show, saying that he believes there are concerns from Williams’ camp on playing for the Bears, but that he will play for the team should they select him with the No. 1 pick.

While standing by his comments that Caleb Williams' camp has had concerns about the Bears organization, @ColinCowherd says, "He doesn't want to pull an Elway. If they draft him, he's going to go." — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) February 2, 2024

“He doesn’t want to pull an Elway. If they draft him, he’s going to go.”

Of course, Cowherd is referring to how John Elway famously told the then-Baltimore Colts that he would never play for them after being selected by them in the 1983 NFL Draft, forcing them to trade him to the Denver Broncos.

The Bears do have a pretty questionable track record in recent years when it comes to developing talent at the quarterback position. So there could very well be concerns from Williams’ camp with going there.

That being said, it sounds like Williams will be playing for whatever team does end up selecting him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

