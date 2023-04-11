Chris Simms is no stranger to go out on a limb with some of his takes. The takes that make you wonder if he’s actually being sincere or if this is all just an act and he’s just trying to get increased engagement. Either way, you can’t deny that Simms says things that get people talking.

The latest…hot take…from Simms is regarding his latest EDGE rusher rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. is regarded as not only the top EDGE rusher but also one of the top overall prospects of this year’s Draft among most NFL experts. Simms didn’t see it that way and placed Anderson fifth.

My rankings for the EDGE prospects in the 2023 Draft. Broke it all down on today's podcast. pic.twitter.com/1L80RRIif5 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 10, 2023

On his podcast, Simms said he likes Anderson and credited him as a “good football player,” but said it was “insane” that so many experts have him ranked that high because there’s “not very much elite” from him.

(Start listening at 1:06:02)

Unsurprisingly, Simms was roasted for his take.

Chris Simms got sacked 49 times in 23 career NFL games so its safe to say identifying pass rushers has never been his strong suit https://t.co/ab2gf9FGBg — The Steelers n'at (@thesteelersnat) April 10, 2023

Chris Simms straight off the K2 https://t.co/BP0Ap5N1AO — Steven Padillas (@Falcons_Pad) April 10, 2023

Anyone who doesn't have Will Anderson Jr #1 on a list like this immediately needs their credentials revoked. https://t.co/lct6vXgr53 — Bears Fan Steve (@TheOGWiBearsFan) April 10, 2023

Will Anderson. Tier 3. Congrats on the QTs, Chris. https://t.co/mW6wDrZLaw — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) April 10, 2023

I will not react to stupid people I will not react to stupid people I will not react to stupid people I will not react to stupid people I will not react to stupid people https://t.co/iV5QmF0f6p — Stoutland University (@GoooBirds_) April 10, 2023

What in the colin cowherd is going on https://t.co/WPYEGDx2lb — ChicagoRillaa ? (@ChicagoxRillaa) April 10, 2023

I’m not exactly going to defend Simms, but I’m also not going to bash him as hard as others will. NFL Draft prognosticators can do all the research they can, but there comes a point where it’s an educated guess. Simms might be going against everyone and saying they’re wrong, but sometimes the experts are wrong. That being said, this is also the guy who had Kayvon Thibodeaux out of his top five EDGE rushers last year, and he turned out great.

It would be like if Simms predicted Fairleigh Dickinson defeating Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That sounds ludicrous, and no one in their right mind would say any 16-seed would beat a top-seed before the fact, but it was possible, and it actually happened.

Will Simms be correct, and Will Anderson Jr. underwhelms? It’s possible, but it’s highly doubtful.

[NFL on NBC]