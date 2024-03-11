An AA illustration of Caleb Williams and Justin Fields.

Despite a lack of widespread enthusiasm for Caleb Williams potentially joining the Chicago Bears, several respected reporters and media outlets consistently project him as the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

However, as Michael Wilbon aptly described, the decision between Williams and Justin Fields has created one of the most divisive sports debates in Chicago history.

While all indications seem to favor taking a chance on the talented USC quarterback, a significant portion of the fanbase wants to stick with Fields and develop his potential, which might fall short of Williams’ sky-high ceiling.

Adam Hoge, a respected voice among Bears fans, has always maintained a commitment to objectivity in his analysis. As the host of the CHGO Bears podcast on the AllCity Network, he shared the prevailing sentiment among the fanbase and explained why there could be more excitement for Bears fans.

The Bears have the #1 pick, but the level of excitement isn't there for Bears fans according to @AdamHoge: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/l5JGtznLX9 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 9, 2024

“Almost any other quarterback-needy franchise in the NFL right now would be treating this more like the Blackhawks getting the No. 1 pick last year,” said Hoge. “From the second it happened, it was a Connor Bedard party. If Washington had the No. 1 pick right now, and New England had the No. 1 pick right now, it would be Caleb Williams-mania in all those markets.

“I mean, guys, there’s a reason why he’s on Nissan commercials and Dr. Pepper commercials. He already is a superstar. Like, this should be more like Connor Bedard’s excitement. And it’s just this weird place we’re in.”

Bedard, the Blackhawks’ top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, exploded onto the scene and is already a shining star in his rookie season. His prior dominance in junior hockey, where he racked up a staggering 71 goals and 72 assists, fueled immense anticipation for his professional debut.

Despite winning the Heisman Trophy just last year, Williams hasn’t generated the same excitement as Bedard.

While Fields’ record (10-28 in three seasons) hasn’t been stellar, some fans still see glimpses of future success and prefer the Bears to address other team weaknesses first. A prevailing opinion is that drafting a wide receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. as the first overall pick — or trading down for a haul — would bolster Fields’ offensive support.

However, this approach creates a dilemma. The Bears need to decide on Fields’ fifth-year option soon. Drafting Williams would allow them to move on from Fields, giving General Manager Ryan Poles a chance to rest the quarterback clock and build up the team around a new franchise quarterback while potentially contending for a playoff spot.

While that sounds like a logical plan—and it’s likely what the Bears will decide to do—it hasn’t generated as much buzz as expected. There’s an emotional attachment to homegrown drafted talents, and when they don’t pan out after fans talk themselves into believing they’re the franchise’s future, it’s hard for them to let go.

But moving on from Fields in favor of drafting Williams is what a healthy franchise would do, even if fan sentiment would have you indicate otherwise.

[CHGO Bears on Twitter/X]