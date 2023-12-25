A NFL on CBS “Mahomes Workshop” segment included Chiefs’ drops issues. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)

The usual form of an announcer jinx sees the mention of a streak or stat that immediately gets broken or countered. But Monday saw a reverse jinx from the NFL on CBS broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs game. There, a Christmas-themed “Mahomes’ Workshop” animation showed the Chiefs’ receivers down stats this year, with announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo discussing that, and particularly ending on discussion of the drops. And right after that, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce dropped a pass:

Immediately after a CBS "Mahomes' Workshop" segment on the Chiefs' receivers' drops, Travis Kelce dropped a pass. "Just what we were talking about." pic.twitter.com/ZcmcxyTE2v — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

Nantz says “Is this one going to be a drop? Oh. I see what you did there.” Romo says “And that has been a big reason why they’ve lost more games than they probably should have.” Nantz then narrates the pass to Kelce, saying “Throwing on the run, pulls it down, oh, it’s dropped right there! Kelce this time. Aw, man, right off that specialty graphic. Just what we were talking about.” And Romo says “You’ve got the gusty winds right now, and the football is still in Linus and Lucy’s hands, because that’s a rarity for Kelce.”

That was quite the timing on CBS’ part. The Christmas-themed segment made sense for a Christmas Day game, even if it was a darker segment than usual for Christmas with all the drops and criticism of the receivers. And then the Chiefs’ receivers promptly lived right down to it, adding to the history of reverse jinxes.

