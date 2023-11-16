Cam Newton, Brandon Marshall — I am Athlete

Cam Newton and Brandon Marshall are taking their show on the road.

In collaboration with I am Athlete and Iconic Saga, the two will get together for an event in Chicago for a candid conversation for the I Am IConic – Live Tour.

From I am Athlete in a press release:

Cam Newton and Iconic Saga bring an infectious groove and vibrant energy. Brandon Marshall and the I Am Athlete team will infuse the show with their raw and unfiltered conversations. This dynamic partnership promises an exhilarating fusion of music, culture, and locker room style conversations. Together, they’ll create a one-of-a-kind live experience in which audiences can expect to hear from some of the biggest stars in the world of sports, music, and culture.

“We seek to inspire individuals to embrace their inner icon through groundbreaking storytelling, events, and activations,” the release added.

Marshall is a former NFL wide receiver who earned six Pro-Bowl and one All-Pro selection across 13 seasons. Newton hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021 but hasn’t said anything about being done with his professional football career.

Just recently he did mention that if he were to get an NFL team to call him and make him an offer, he wouldn’t agree so easily. He would have plenty of questions.

Until then, there are plenty of speculations and possibilities he can return on the heel of some major quarterback injuries in the league.

The tour begins at City Winery in Chicago, Wed. Nov. 29 at 6:00 pm CT. Tickets range from $45 to $100.