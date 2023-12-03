Bud Light, looking to boost sales and improve its image eight months after the Dylan Mulvaney controversy began, is launching a new advertising campaign featuring popular NFL legends Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith.

Parent company Anheuser-Busch announced the new campaign Dec. 1. A commercial, which will air throughout the NFL postseason, features Manning at a crowded bar, announcing he’s buying a round of Bud Lights for everyone. He proceeds to throw cans throughout the bar.

After one fan makes a spectacular catch, Smith suddenly appears to signal a touchdown.

Ordering a round of Bud Light’s never looked easier to enjoy, thanks to Peyton Manning & Emmitt Smith And now, when you post on social with #ScoreASeat & #Sweepstakes, that same Bud Light could send you to Super Bowl LVIII. Learn more here: https://t.co/U5p2ljj3Xj pic.twitter.com/a2VaNekpy8 — Bud Light (@budlight) December 1, 2023

The “Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy” campaign also encourages fans to post on social media with the tags #ScoreASeat & #Sweepstakes for an opportunity to win tickets for Super Bowl LVIII.

“Experiencing the playoffs or the Super Bowl is a special moment for a fan, and I’m happy that Emmitt and I get to be part of Bud Light’s mission to host their largest ever NFL postseason ticket giveaway,” Manning said (via Anheuser-Busch).

Bud Light and A-B are still suffering the fallout from the Mulvaney controversy, with sales consistently lagging 25% to 30% below the same period in 2022. A-B’s revenue for the third quarter exceeded analyst’s expectations, but the company saw a 13.5% decline in the U.S., which the company said was “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.”

To counter the sales decline, the company has stepped up its sports and entertainment promotions. For example, in October, the company signed a six-year deal to become the official beer of the UFC.

[Bud Light]