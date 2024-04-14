Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL offseason has been wild, and that doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

Usually, the time immediately leading up to the draft causes everything to slow down a bit on the trade market, with the focus shifting to scouting and final draft preparations, that’s why it came as a bit of a surprise over the weekend when San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was the subject of trade rumors, with social media reports coming in that the 26-year-old pass catcher was seeking a trade.

On Sunday afternoon, however, Aiyuk’s agent Ryan Williams squashed the rumors.

You need better sources. https://t.co/iB7Y6CDcGt — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) April 14, 2024

“You need better sources,” Williams posted in a quote tweet of one of the accounts that said Aiyuk demanded the trade.

While the 49ers star didn’t request a trade, he did unfollow the team on social media over the weekend. Aiyuk is entering the final season of his rookie contract and has yet to reach an agreement on an extension with the team that selected him with the 25th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In his four seasons with San Francisco, Aiyuk has been a pivotal part in the team’s high-powered offense. He’s gotten progressively better in each season, going from 748 receiving yards in his rookie campaign to 1,342 receiving yards in the 2023-24 season, the seventh-best in the NFL.

