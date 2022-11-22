Analysts disagreeing and even arguing is part of the fun on network sports shows, but ESPN’s Booger McFarland and Steve Young edged into uncomfortable territory on “Monday Night C0untdown.”

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson came up as a topic, after dominating headlines since Sunday. The former BYU quarterback had a terrible day in a loss to the New England Patriots, then brushed off the question after someone asked if he felt bad for letting down his teammates. Then, a report claimed that Wilson angered several teammates because he acted “like he isn’t the problem” after the game.

McFarland explained his theory on Wilson’s behavior.

“Let’s understand who this young man is before we ask him to accept accountability,” McFarland said. “He’s a young man who grew up with a lot of money. I don’t think he’s ever had to accept accountability. So now on the biggest stage we want this quarterback to accept accountability.”

Young, himself a graduate of BYU, quickly disagreed.

“That doesn’t … that doesn’t resonate at all,” Young said. “He’s a tough-minded kid, he’s comfortable — ”

“Steve!” McFarland said, cutting off Young. “He hasn’t had to accept accountability, so now on the biggest stage we want this kid to be an adult in front of grown men and accept accountability.”

Steve Young took issue with Booger McFarland saying Zach Wilson "grew up with a lot of money" and hasn't "had to accept accountability." Meanwhile, RGIII was like ? pic.twitter.com/CoU7z7XcIN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2022

As the two men argued, analyst Robert Griffin III seemed equal parts uncomfortable and amused sitting between them, trying to maintain a straight face.

“In the end, it’s a quarterback’s fundamental job, to bring the team forward,” Young said.

The debate went on for several minutes but the good news is that Young and McFarland eventually reached a consensus.

“[Wilson] let ’em down yesterday that’s for sure,” Young said, to which McFarland responded, “He let them down yesterday.”

And just in case you’re wondering where he stood, RGIII would later refer to Wilson as “Trash Bandicoot.”

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]