Rex Ryan got in the mud last week, and he didn’t make any friends within the New England Patriots organization by doing so.

It’s not that Ryan had any allies in Foxborough — he’s ruffled some feathers time and time again — but the sentiments he shared on ESPN’s airwaves weren’t exactly earth-shattering, though he did tear into a Hall of Fame head coach who has beaten him countless times.

“Can I just say this: Bill Belichick, please stop. Just name your dang starter,” said an exasperated Ryan, referencing Belichick’s refusal to choose a starting quarterback between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. “It doesn’t matter, they both stink. Whether it’s Zappe or Peashooter Jones, we don’t care. They stink. Just go ahead and save the drama. Like we care about your team. Your team stinks.” “This team plays like they’re exhausted,” added Ryan, who continued to go in on Belichick and his team. “And the Patriot Way, that’s it, it exhausts these kids. Tom Brady was the only reason you won anyway, alright? I’m just telling you the difference…I said they would never win again when that guy trotted down to Tampa…because I know how draining it is to those kids. And, that is what you’re facing right now. You pick all the players, you do all this. Bill Belichick — greatest in history — I will never dispute that, OK? I had my ass kicked by him a million times. But if you think for a minute that it wasn’t about Tom Brady, you’re absolutely crazy.”

Yes, Bill Belichick did eventually choose a quarterback, but the posturing around deciding between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe was a bit much, even for him. And if you tell a Patriots fan that Ryan referred to the former as “Peashooter Jones,” you’d probably get a chuckle.

But as for Belichick, well he isn’t laughing. Not that that should come as a surprise.

Appearing on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday, Belichick was asked about Ryan referring to the Patriot Way as “exhausting” for New England’s young players.

“Yeah, I’m not really sure what he’s talking about,” replied Belichick. “Rex has never been with the Patriots. I’m not really sure what that means either. Look, we’re gonna do the best we can to prepare the team and compete every week. That’s what we’re gonna do, whatever that is.”

"Rex has never been with the Patriots, I'm not really sure what that means either"

Although Ryan’s comments may have been exaggerated, they did reflect a growing sentiment among some fans and analysts that the Patriots have lost their way without Tom Brady. Whether or not Belichick’s “Patriot Way” is truly too demanding for young players is debatable, but it’s clear that the team has had a hard time finding its footing since Brady’s departure.

Only time will tell if Belichick can prove his critics wrong and get the Patriots back on track. However, one thing is certain: he won’t achieve this by engaging in a war of words with Rex Ryan.

