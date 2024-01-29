Photos via USA Today, edit by Liam McGuire for Comeback Media.

The NFL broadcaster carousel never stops, but two new surprising candidates have left it in flux much more than most years. The legendary Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are both media free agents, assuming neither is leading a football program in 2024, and all corners of sports media are talking up the idea of a broadcasting collaboration between the two GOATs.

Rich Eisen first threw out the idea last week on his radio show before NBC’s Peter King endorsed it in his Football Morning In America newsletter: a CoachCast. Build on the success of Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli, also known as the ManningCast, but through the eyes of two brilliant coaching lifers.

“Find a network to stream it on—maybe on a CBS, Fox or NBC streaming service, or maybe as another stream for the Thursday night Amazon Prime game,” wrote King.

King also endorsed the idea posited by his NBC teammate Mike Florio last week that Belichick could use a reputation overhaul.

“Belichick, if he wants to coach in 2025 at age 73—and if someone will have him—could use a little image rehab,” King wrote in FMIA. “America, and NFL owners, know him as dour, sour and imperious, not great traits in modern-day coaching, particularly with a 29-39 record in his last four seasons as coach.”

Even Dan Le Batard chimed in on his show on Monday morning. Le Batard pointed out the humor in the fact that Tom Brady may block Belichick’s most direct path to a broadcast booth before also talking up the potential of a CoachCast.

“You have to get them right now,” Le Batard added. “The game evolves so fast that (Tony) Romo can no longer predict the plays, but Belichick still can.”

While Belichick and Saban are certainly not the entertainers the Mannings are, the level of football knowledge would be unparalleled on a CoachCast. It could make some sense for a network like NBC to have bonus Sunday Night Football content on Peacock, or CBS on Paramount Plus. Upgrading those studio shows with some fresh blood wouldn’t hurt, either.

