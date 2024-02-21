Caleb Williams and Justin Fields An AA illustration of Caleb Williams and Justin Fields.
In case you didn’t know, the Chicago Bears need to make a decision and probably soon. The Bears have quarterback Justin Fields, who they drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft’s first round. Three years later, the Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and could retake a quarterback. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, is the prohibitive favorite to go first overall in this year’s Draft. Many have thought the Bears will replace Fields with Williams to restart their clock.

While one Chicago radio station got in front of this in a more unsavory way, let’s call it, one Chicago Bears blogger decided to poke some fun. As it’s an election year, you’re bound to see political ads. And probably very soon. So Bears blogger Lorin Cox made “political ads” to favor Fields and Williams.

In Cox’s post for Fields, he described him as “a southern gentleman who shares our Midwestern values and knows how to handle the pressures of being a quarterback in Chicago.” Cox also cheekily called Caleb “a Washington D.C.” elite.

Then, in the post for Williams, the former USC quarterback was described as a “red-blooded, All-American quarterback.” And that the Bears “need” to draft him.

There are undoubtedly humorous ways to deal with a quarterback controversy, and this is one of them.

