The annual NFL League Meeting took place this week and as is always the case, it led to new rule changes such as banning the controversial hip-drop tackle.

One of the other rule changes, though, has drawn more of a mixed reaction.

Starting in the 2024 season, the NFL will adopt a new hybrid kickoff rule that should bring kick returns back into the game. The kicker will still set up at the 35-yard line but the other 10 players on the kicking team will be at the opponent’s 40-yard line. The receiving team will put at least seven players in the “set up zone,” a five-yard area between their 35 and 30-yard lines. Then, no one can move until the returner catches the ball, it bounces inside the 20, or there is a touchback. Additionally, if it bounces inside the 20 the kick either must be returned or downed by the returner, even if it goes into the end zone.

Kicking off a new era: Owners just approved the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, per source. After years of tweaks turned one of the game’s most exciting moments into a “dead, ceremonial play”, the league hopes this overhaul will yield what it wants: fewer injuries and more returns. pic.twitter.com/jHLAjZJm0z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

The league aims to have more returns and fewer injuries with the new rule, but one thing it will eliminate as a result is surprise onside kicks, as all onside kicks must be disclosed before the fact considering the differences in setup.

This aspect of the rule took ESPN’s Bart Scott from being a fan of the rule to being against it, as he explained Tuesday morning on “Get Up”

Bart Scott was all for the NFL's new kickoff rule until he learned it means no more surprise onside kicks. Scott: "I retract my previous statement. This is stupid… Instead of me finding who's the fish, finding the fat lineman who's on the frontline and drilling him in the… pic.twitter.com/fGA1KHeDdH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 26, 2024

“I retract my previous statement [supporting the rule], this is stupid,” Scott said. “Honesty isn’t the best policy in football, it’s all about trickeration! They can get their hands team out there now instead of me finding who’s the fish, finding the fat lineman on the frontline and drilling him in the chest with the ball. Now it’s a receiver with a better chance in catching it. That takes all the greatness out of it.”

While Scott has a point, besides a few famous examples like Sean Payton in Super Bowl XLIV, the surprise onside kick isn’t really a huge factor in the NFL.

Regardless, this rule will change one of the most common plays in a usual NFL game, and it will be interesting to see what ramifications it has.

