It seems like every year, there is some advancement in the cameras used throughout the NFL that give fans new perspectives of the game, from the wire cameras to pylon cameras and even new body cameras attached to referees. But it looks like the Atlanta Falcons have changed the game once again.

This season, the Atlanta Falcons have been sharing video clips taken with their special rooftop camera that has been providing some pretty incredible angles for highlights from their games.

The angle of the rooftop camera, coupled with the cinematic editing, gives an almost video-game-like feel to the football highlights as if fans are using the “replay” mode of the latest edition of Madden.

The incredible video clips, done by Atlanta Falcons Senior Director of Video and Broadcast Austin Hittel, have quickly gained the attention of the NFL world and have gone absolutely viral on social media as a result.

Given the overwhelmingly positive reaction from the NFL world, it’s probably safe to expect several other teams – at least those who play in domed stadiums – to try to replicate these angles with rooftop cameras of their own.

But for now, the Atlanta Falcons have some of the best and most revolutionary highlights packages in the league.

