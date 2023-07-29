Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When a player fails to report to preseason training camp, they’re hit with fines and reprimands. So when Atlanta Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution missed the first two days of the team’s training camp last week, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gave him the same treatment.

According to fellow Falcons beat writer Sarah K. Spencer of the AJC, Smith opened his press conference on Friday afternoon by handing Ledbetter a “fine” for reporting two days late to the team’s training camp.

Not only did Smith issue Ledbetter a fine, but he also included a very thorough and official-sounding letter to explain the violation.

Here is the official fine for @DOrlandoAJC, I am CRYING that Arthur Smith actually made this letter ? https://t.co/jczH696v9A pic.twitter.com/KCP4Lc1tAX — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) July 28, 2023

“This letter will serve as notice that you have violated our Training Camp Rules and Article 42 of the NFL Collective Media Agreement Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27 by your unexcused failure to report to and absence from the first two days of Falcons Training Camp,” the letter read. “Under the terms of Article 42, Section 1(b)(xi) of the Agreement, you are hereby fined Five Hundred Dollars ($500).

“This is a violation of an important rule meant to jump start your return to play routine and meet with your fellow writers who missed you deeply,y. I am hereby acknowledging your absence and you are being fined for your actions,” the letter continued. “Please be advised, any future violation of rules or failure to follow team policy will be subject to escalated fine amount.”

Ledbetter responded to the letter publically by suggesting that he might have to start a GoFundMe page to pay for his fine.

I think I’m going to have to start a gofundme page! https://t.co/tmRhI5fKmT — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 28, 2023

It’s certainly some high commitment to the bit by Smith. We’ll have to see if that fine ever gets paid.

[Sarah K. Spencer]