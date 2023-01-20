Former NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva has joined Fox Deportes as the company’s new lead NFL analyst.

He’ll make his debut on Saturday’s Giants-Eagles game, and will also call Super Bowl LVII.

“I’m looking forward to this incredible opportunity with Fox Deportes to work with Adrian, Jesse, and the rest of the incredible staff,” said Villanueva. “I think it will be awesome to bring a Spanish audience some insights about American football and what I found to be fascinating as I got to know the sport.”

In addition to his game work, Villanueva will appear on NFLEROS, Fox Deportes’ flagship NFL property, over the course of the postseason.

Both Wild Card round games were called by the duo of Jorge Perez Navarro and Marco Martos on Fox Deportes.

[Fox Sports]