George W. Bush might not be everyone’s first choice of lifeline when it comes to global plights, but if you have a dire sports question, he’s your president.

Al Michaels joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday and during the interview, he was asked to list three people he would like to play a round of golf with. Michaels said Neil Armstrong was “the one guy I would have loved to have played with,” explaining they had a round scheduled, but the famous astronaut died before it happened.

Al Michaels says Neil Armstrong is “the one man I always wanted to meet.” pic.twitter.com/chfL2fF7Rk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2023



While Michaels didn’t get to play with Armstrong, he acknowledged he’s been lucky to have played with a lot of famous people, specifically citing former president George W. Bush. “Who by the way, if you had to be in a sports trivia contest, he would be your lifeline. He is amazing,” Michaels said, garnering shock and awe from the Good Morning Football staff.

“He used to own the Texas Rangers, the World Series champions,” Michaels reminded the show. “George W. Bush would be my lifeline in a sports trivia contest, trust me.”

Bush has long been known as a devout sports fan, and he definitely has a good arm, but how far his trivia knowledge reaches is a little less pronounced. We can just take Michaels’ word for it, or hope to see Bush’s knowledge get put to the test.

If only there was a sports trivia contest worth George W. Bush’s time. Earlier this week, Awful Announcing named the 10 best ESPN shows of all time, two of which were sports game shows. Unfortunately for Bush, both of them ended long before his tenure as 43rd president of the United States came to a close.

It’s hard to imagine the former president known for his “Bushisms” excelling in the fast-paced environment of ESPN’s 2 Minute Drill. But perhaps ESPN or another outlet would be willing to reprise a version of Stump the Schwab for Bush and his rumored sports trivia prowess. Only instead of Stump the Schwab, it’s Stump the Dubya. Al Michaels all but declared his interest in hosting the show. Make it happen. What’s not to love about merging sports, game shows, a legendary broadcaster, and a former president?

