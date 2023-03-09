On Thursday morning, the NFL world was anxiously awaiting news of a potential trade announcement between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers after reports surfaced that the two sides were “on the brink” of a trade that would send star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York. And NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN took the opportunity to troll everybody.

While everyone awaited updates and undoubtedly had their tweet notifications primed, Schefter sent a vague tweet teasing what many expected to be news that the Jets were indeed trading for Rodgers.

And the Jets just agreed to a trade…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

“And the Jets just agreed to a trade….” Schefter said in a tweet.

But as it turns out, it wasn’t the trade everyone was waiting for, after all.

One minute later, Schefter sent a second tweet announcing that the Jets agreed to trade their seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark – far from the bombshell deal everyone was expecting.

Trade: Jets agreed to send a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, per league sources. Trade is agreed to, but cannot be processed until new league year begins Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

It was a clear troll move from Schefter, who took advantage of the tense situation for his own amusement. And people were quick to call him out on it.

Not the Jets trade that everyone had on their radar! https://t.co/cFd3mwVap8 — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 9, 2023

It’s safe to say that once the *real* news breaks, Schefter will be all over it. But that didn’t stop him from having some fun in the meantime.

