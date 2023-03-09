Adam Schefter
On Thursday morning, the NFL world was anxiously awaiting news of a potential trade announcement between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers after reports surfaced that the two sides were “on the brink” of a trade that would send star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York. And NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN took the opportunity to troll everybody.

While everyone awaited updates and undoubtedly had their tweet notifications primed, Schefter sent a vague tweet teasing what many expected to be news that the Jets were indeed trading for Rodgers.

“And the Jets just agreed to a trade….” Schefter said in a tweet.

But as it turns out, it wasn’t the trade everyone was waiting for, after all.

One minute later, Schefter sent a second tweet announcing that the Jets agreed to trade their seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark – far from the bombshell deal everyone was expecting.

It was a clear troll move from Schefter, who took advantage of the tense situation for his own amusement. And people were quick to call him out on it.

It’s safe to say that once the *real* news breaks, Schefter will be all over it. But that didn’t stop him from having some fun in the meantime.

