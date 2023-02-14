Aaron Rodgers made his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon, which conflicted Ian Rapoport’s report about the quarterback’s darkness retreat.

Last week, Rodgers told McAfee that he was going on an isolation retreat consisting of four nights of complete darkness where he plans to contemplate his future. Rapoport later reported Rodgers would be embarking on that retreat this week, starting Monday. But on Tuesday, Rodgers was on The Pat McAfee Show, and it wasn’t dark, which gave the NFL quarterback an opportunity to discuss one of his favorite topics, fake news.



“There’s an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter or to any of those people,” Rodgers said. “Just stop with the fake news.

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, Schefter. I think they’re really good at their jobs,” Rodgers continued. “When it comes to me, they don’t know sh*t. They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources, I can promise you that. And anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle. It’s that simple.”

According to Rodgers, he’s beginning his darkness retreat at the end of this week, and the dates of his isolation have been scheduled for the last four months.

“How many f*cking narratives can come from one show where they didn’t even actually listen to what I said,” Rodgers said after blasting Rapoport for a “bullsh*t” report. “And again, nothing against Rapoport, but he doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what’s going on in my life. So for him to say something, ‘Monday through Thursday I was supposed to be in there,’ that was never the plan. It hasn’t been the plan for four months. So don’t make sh*t up. I don’t have your number, you’re not gonna have my number, you do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it.”

That’s an incredible amount of backhanded compliments for Rapoport, Schefter and all NFL insiders, but mostly for Rapoport (who Rodgers and McAfee have some history with). “You do a great job,” but also, your reports are bullsh*t and fake news. Can both be true? It sounds like one of those narratives by Rodgers has to be fake news. If Rapoport and Schefter really are “making sh*t up” about Rodgers, how can they simultaneously be great at their jobs?

“We’re correcting a flaw in the system,” Rodgers said. “That is, ‘Let’s be first instead of be right.’ When it comes to me, the majority of these people have not been right. They’ve tried to be first.”

The “let’s be first instead of right” gripe is a fair point. But that was a wild ride of a rant just to correct what seems like minor details about a larger story.

So to summarize, Rodgers is still going on his darkness retreat and he’s still going to contemplate his future. But he didn’t begin isolation on Monday and he’s not necessarily going to exit the darkness with an answer on his future. Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter are great at their jobs as insiders, but they don’t know sh*t.

Fake news has been corrected.

[The Pat McAfee Show]