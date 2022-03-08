Arguably the biggest news of the NFL offseason broke Tuesday morning when Aaron Rodgers decided to sign a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. Pat McAfee had the scoop first.

Minutes after McAfee tweeted Rodgers was returning to Green Bay, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the quarterback was about to sign a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in league history. Not so fast, according to McAfee.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. ? ? ? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

“Categorically false,” McAfee emphatically stated about Rapoport’s report. “WRONG!”

There will be NO misinformation on this progrum. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a cap friendly deal on the way for @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NyLMeywmqa — ?️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

“Maybe that deal was presented,” McAfee added. “Maybe this isn’t about being the highest-paid player in the NFL. Maybe, this is about Aaron just wanting to have a little bit more respect in the building and maybe it is a cap-friendly deal that will nowhere be $200 million because he wants his friends back who are also up for deals.”

Despite McAfee’s pushback, Rapoport has not amended his report stating Rodgers was signing a four-year $200 million deal with the Packers to become the highest-paid player in NFL history.

McAfee acknowledged his source for the breaking news was Rodgers himself and according to the SiriusXM Radio host, the MVP quarterback has not finalized a deal with the Packers yet. Packers beat reporter for The Athletic, Matt Schneidman, echoed McAfee’s report that Rodgers is returning to Green Bay, but no contract has been agreed to.

Rodgers has been a weekly guest on McAfee’s radio show during the last two NFL seasons, where the two developed a notable friendship.

During his appearances with McAfee, Rodgers sparked national outrage for his controversial opinions about COVID-19, his criticism of President Joe Biden, and his support for Joe Rogan. Although McAfee was criticized for allowing the quarterback to spread misinformation about COVID during the NFL season, he defiantly called out NFL reporters for spreading misinformation about Rodgers’ new contract on Tuesday.

