2023 NFL Draft

Union Station, Kansas City

ESPN/ABC & NFL Network

April 27 – April 29

ESPN/ABC

ABC: Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit (Thursday), Todd McShay, David Pollack (Friday)

2nd Set: Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III

Green Room: Laura Rutledge

Reporter: Pete Thamel

ESPN: Mike Greenberg (Thu & Fri), Booger McFarland (Thu & Fri), Mel Kiper Jr, Louis Riddick, Matt Miller (Saturday)

Insiders: Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen

Interviews: Suzy Kolber

Reporters: Sal Paolantonio (Carolina); Ed Werder (Houston), Dianna Russini (Tennessee), Jeff Darlington (Seattle), Kimberley A. Martin (Indianapolis)

ESPN Radio: Chris Carlin, Chris Canty, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons, Jordan Reid (Fri & Sat)

ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Sebasti√°n Christensen, Miguel Pasquel

Reporter: Katia Castorena

NFL Network

Main Set: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt (Thu & Fri); Peter Schrager (Sat)

Theater Set: Ian Rapoport, Kurt Warner (Thu), Schrager (Fri)

Stage: Melissa Stark (interviews Thu & Fri)

Reporters: Judy Battista (Jets), Sherree Burruss (Detroit), Bridget Condon (Seattle), Stacey Dales (Indianapolis), James Palmer (Philadelphia), Tom Pelissero (Kansas City), Omar Ruiz (Houston), Jane Slater (Dallas), Cameron Wolfe (Carolina)

SiriusXM

Jason Horowitz, Pat Kirwan, Jim Miller, Rick Neuheisel

The NFL Draft can be streamed on ESPN platforms and NFL platforms, including NFL+.

Thursday, April 27

NFL Draft Kickoff, NFL Network 11 a.m.

NFL Live, ESPN 3 p.m.

College Gameday, ESPN 5 p.m.

NFL Draft Countdown, ESPN 7 p.m.

First Round, 8 pm – 11:30 pm TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM/Westwood One



Friday, April 29

NFL Draft Kickoff, NFL Network 11 a.m.

College Gameday, ESPN 5 p.m.

NFL Draft Countdown, ESPN 6 p.m.

Second & Third Rounds, 7 pm -11:30 pm TV: ABC, ESPN (7-8 pm), ESPN2 (8-11:30 pm), ESPN Deportes, NFL Network Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM



Saturday, April 30

NFL Draft Kickoff, NFL Network 10 a.m.

College Gameday, ESPN 11 a.m.

Fourth-Seventh Rounds, Noon – 7 p.m. ABC/ESPN (Simulcast); NFL Network Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM



