Viewership for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season was notable for two main reasons: Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts finally reversed a downward trend, and Fox’s national window drew another strong number.

We’ll start with Prime Video on Thursday, which averaged 10.009 million viewers for Ravens-Bucs. That’s up from last week (Saints-Cardinals, 7.82 million) and down from last year (Packers-Cardinals, 20.26 million on Fox and NFL Network). This is also the best viewership for TNF since Dolphins-Bengals back in Week 4.

ESPN has not released viewership information for its exclusive ESPN+ broadcast of the Sunday morning Broncos-Jaguars game in London.

CBS had the singleheader this week, and averaged 16.126 million for the five-game window (Eagles-Steelers, Titans-Texans, etc). That’s up from the singleheader last week on CBS (Lions-Cowboys, etc, 14.56 million), and down from the singleheader last year on CBS (Steelers-Browns, Patriots-Chargers, etc, 17.78 million).

Fox had this week’s doubleheader. In the early half, 11.935 million tuned in for a three-game window highlighted by Bears-Cowboys. That’s down from last week on Fox (Packers-Commanders, Giants-Jaguars, etc, 13.36 million) and up from last year on Fox (49ers-Bears, Panthers-Falcons, etc, 11.65 million). The second half of the doubleheader, the game of the week window, did much better, averaging 24.929 million viewers for another three-game slate, highlighted by 49ers-Rams and Giants-Seahawks. That national window was up from both last week on Fox (Chiefs-49ers, 22.29 million) and last year on Fox (Bucs-Saints, 21.29 million).

In primetime, the Sunday Night Football matchup of the Bills and Packers averaged 19.618 million viewers on NBC, up from last week (Steelers-Dolphins, 15.53 million) and last year (Cowboys-Vikings, 15.68 million).

Finally, on Monday night, ESPN and ESPN2 drew 11.3 million for the Bengals-Browns matchup. That’s down from both last week (Bears-Patriots, 11.83 million) and last year (Giants-Chiefs, 13.92 million).

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Media Watch]