Sep 7, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA)with Martina Navratilova (left) and Chris Evert (right) at the trophy presentation after recording match point against Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) in the women’s singles final of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sports journalism has encountered many changes and overhauls over the years. Lately, it’s felt like everything has accelerated. Amid mass layoffs from multiple companies and the tear-down of ESPN Radio, among others, most have felt like they’ve watched an industry collapse.

That said, Sunday invoked a more positive response from the world. Despite Twitter’s abrupt rate limit, many flocked to share a column written by one of the most respected columnists.

Sally Jenkins penned a piece for the Washington Post on Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova. The pair of women’s tennis icons, who had a 30 for 30 done on their rivalry, came together with Jenkins to write a terrific piece.

“I had an extraordinary opportunity,” Jenkins wrote. She continued: “Kick off your Wimbledon with this read about two remarkable champions and their remarkable friendship.”

Although rate limits hit the Twitter app hard this weekend, plenty flooded Jenkins’ mentions with praise. That group included some notable people in the business.

Such a terrific read and worth the time. Two of the strongest professional athletes ever and not just because of their dominance on the court. They’ve been even stronger off it. https://t.co/Dex3sHVjAK — David Saltzman (@DavidSaltzman) July 2, 2023

Please make time to read this. Beautiful story, beautifully told: https://t.co/ZDX0nVziKz — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 2, 2023

Absolutely wonderful piece from the legend @sallyjenkinswa1. (This is what great sportswriting looks like, kids.) https://t.co/VWwPR3CWTD — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) July 2, 2023

One of the most remarkable pieces I’ve ever read on any topic. So timely and richly detailed by the great Sally Jenkins.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have an amazing history and they share it beautifully here. https://t.co/qi6jdJU47B — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) July 2, 2023

Great players, rivals and friends. An amazing story played out over half a century. Terrific read https://t.co/GPO0NcAYee — E.J. Hradek (@EJHradek_NHL) July 2, 2023

omg this so good. An absolute must-read for any child of the 80s https://t.co/ASpwc7Vz8A — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) July 2, 2023

For crying out loud, Sally Jenkins’ Pulitzer is so overdue. This is spectacular. https://t.co/JP8OwRPbCQ — Mark Potts (@pottsmark) July 2, 2023

If nothing else, it’s nice to see good shared in the world amid rampant toxicity and constant blows in the industry’s direction. So that everyone responded in droves to a well-written article by an industry leader? It really makes everything come off a little better.

The sun definitely shined a little brighter on the industry on Sunday.

[Sally Jenkins]