Chris Evert Martina Navratilova Sep 7, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA)with Martina Navratilova (left) and Chris Evert (right) at the trophy presentation after recording match point against Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) in the women’s singles final of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
NewspapersBy Chris Novak on

Sports journalism has encountered many changes and overhauls over the years. Lately, it’s felt like everything has accelerated. Amid mass layoffs from multiple companies and the tear-down of ESPN Radio, among others, most have felt like they’ve watched an industry collapse.

That said, Sunday invoked a more positive response from the world. Despite Twitter’s abrupt rate limit, many flocked to share a column written by one of the most respected columnists.

Sally Jenkins penned a piece for the Washington Post on Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova. The pair of women’s tennis icons, who had a 30 for 30 done on their rivalry, came together with Jenkins to write a terrific piece.

“I had an extraordinary opportunity,” Jenkins wrote. She continued: “Kick off your Wimbledon with this read about two remarkable champions and their remarkable friendship.”

Although rate limits hit the Twitter app hard this weekend, plenty flooded Jenkins’ mentions with praise. That group included some notable people in the business.

If nothing else, it’s nice to see good shared in the world amid rampant toxicity and constant blows in the industry’s direction. So that everyone responded in droves to a well-written article by an industry leader? It really makes everything come off a little better.

The sun definitely shined a little brighter on the industry on Sunday.

[Sally Jenkins]

About Chris Novak

Chris Novak has been talking and writing about sports ever since he can remember. Previously, Novak wrote for and managed sites in the SB Nation network for nearly a decade from 2013-2022

View all posts by Chris Novak